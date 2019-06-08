Five years ago, Sam Seeker had a rather unusual assignment.



Mrs. Audrey Cunert, who was Seeker’s eighth-grade math and science teacher at Tallmadge Middle School, instructed her students to write a letter.



The purpose of the assignment was to challenge the students to make elaborate plans for their future. Seeker recently re-read his letter not long after he graduated from Tallmadge High School last month.



To say he had some goosebumps would be quite a gargantuan understatement.



"It made me tear up," Seeker said. "I was just thinking, ‘No way.’ I remember when I wrote it, some people I talked to didn’t take it seriously. I wanted to take it seriously."



Seeker probably won’t open his own fortune-telling business in the near future. But his letter turned out to be eerily prophetic.



"I wrote, ‘I hope when I read this again, there will be a state championship banner on the wall,’" Seeker said.



It turned out he didn’t need to wait until graduation day.



That’s because Seeker and his teammates captured their first Division II state baseball championship in 15 years back in 2017.



Rumor has it Seeker didn’t have to complete another similar assignment before he graduated from Tallmadge High School.



But that doesn’t mean he has stopped yearning for more championship banners in his future.



This time, Seeker hopes his skills as a soothsayer will help him realize his dreams at a much larger venue.



That would be John F. Savage Arena.



Seeker recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball careers at the University of Toledo. He plans to major in business administration.



"The campus was really nice," Seeker said. "It felt like home. There are six players in one dorm room. That will allow me to get very comfortable with my teammates instead of having to find a roommate. It was just perfect."



Once Seeker visited the campus that is located just six minutes away from Interstate 75, he was hooked.



His love for his future home didn’t diminish despite a massive shake-up in recent weeks.



Cory Mee, who, along with his staff, recruited Seeker, recently stepped down as the Rockets’ head baseball coach after 16 seasons.



"I found out the day we played Louisville [in a district semifinal game]," Seeker said. "I got on the bus and I was getting ready to pitch. That’s when I got the Twitter notification. I was like, ‘Woah.’"



Seeker, who also was the starting quarterback for the Blue Devils’ football team and the starting point guard on the basketball squad, has decided to stick with his original plan and take his chances with the public research university in northwest Ohio.



"I still love a lot of things about the university," Seeker said. "I’m just going to work hard and I hope whoever the coach is will like me just as much."



Make no mistake about it, though, Seeker wouldn’t have been nearly as captivated by the Mid-American Conference school if it weren’t for Mee, who had the standout left-handed pitcher/center fielder on his radar since the beginning.



"They contacted me the first day they were able to contact me," Seeker said. "They invited me for a visit and I toured the campus. They gave me an offer on the spot.



"Coach Mee called me every day just to tell me he was thinking about me. He’d ask me about football and basketball. He made me excited to be part of his family."



It will be quite a dramatic change of scenery for Seeker, who experienced nothing but success during his playing days at Tallmadge.



Toledo finished 17-36 overall, including a woeful 4-21 mark in conference play.



"They struggled this past season," Seeker said. "They’re really young. That’s why I was surprised by the coaching change. They definitely have the potential."



Playing baseball for the Blue Devils, on the other hand, was akin to living in a luxurious mansion.



After winning a state championship, Tallmadge advanced to the state semifinals the following year and then reached a regional semifinal contest during the spring.



Seeker was the starting left fielder during the Blue Devils’ glorious quests to Columbus in 2017 and 18. He switched to center field during his senior year and also saw much time on the mound.



"(Tallmadge 2018 graduates) Zach Boyd and Jared Burick did a phenomenal job," Seeker said. "You just have to tip your cap.



"It was awesome being on the mound this year. It’s definitely a different feeling. I feel I had more control of the game. In center field, when anything was hit my way, I felt like I needed to make a play."



Seeker batted .272 with 22 hits, 20 runs scored, 14 walks, 12 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, nine doubles and three triples in 2019. He also finished 6-2 with an ERA of 2.19 on the mound. The hard-throwing southpaw struck out 54 batters while allowing just 25 hits in 38 ? innings.



"He’s a five-tool guy," Tallmadge head coach Kenny Linn said. "Actually, there’s a sixth tool, which is up top. He’s very confident. He thinks the game. He just continues to grow mentally and physically."



Seeker enjoyed some success in his other hobbies, too.



He led the football team to the second round of the Division III playoffs in 2017 and helped his basketball squad reach the Canton Division II district title game during the winter.



Nonetheless, Seeker’s greatest accomplishments took place on the diamond. His swan song was especially satisfying.



The baseball team lost 10 gifted seniors from the previous year and rumors of a dropoff could be heard all over town.



"It’s easy to say that we lost 10 guys, but that’s the truth," Seeker said. "We had a special group. I couldn’t be more proud of the way we bounced back and won a district championship despite losing 10 seniors."



Seeker will be heading to bigger and brighter things when he makes the 115-mile trek on the turnpike later this summer.



He won’t forget about his roots, though.



Regardless of what happens in the future, the chiseled, three-sport star’s fondness for his hometown will be greater than anything else.



"I want to thank the Tallmadge community for being so accepting of everyone," Seeker said. "I felt like they were always there for us. I appreciated what they did. I was truly blessed."



If Seeker had another assignment that was similar to what Mrs. Cunert proposed five years ago, seeing some rather prestigious banners unveiled at Savage Arena would have likely entered the ambitious teenager’s mind.



It’s a safe bet he would have written about his ultimate fantasy, as well. It has a lot to do with long road trips, a 162-day work schedule and some potential appointments in October.



"I would love to see my name called at the MLB Draft," Seeker said.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.