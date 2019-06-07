Friday

The Hudson girls lacrosse team recently had its awards banquet.

Maggie Palumbo was named to the Ohio Scholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Ohio second team and the all-region first team. She also was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year. She has 96 career goals, which is a school record.

Mary Castrigano received the Ray Hyser Award and Sarah Hinkle was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Addie Judson was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Other awards are as follows.

Most improved: Hanna Killeen

Spirit: Maddie Liedel and Lily Edwards

All-Region (first team): Mia Becker

All-Region (second team): Castrigano, Hinkle and Paltani

All-Region (honorable mention): Jamison Cart

Career points: Paltani, 139

Career assists: Paltani, 63

Career ground balls: Hinkle, 139

Career takeaways: Becker, 74

Junior varsity MVP: Julie Silverman

JV coaches’ choice: Riley Farber

Most improved: Ally Stover