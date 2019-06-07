The Hudson girls lacrosse team recently had its awards banquet.



Maggie Palumbo was named to the Ohio Scholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Ohio second team and the all-region first team. She also was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year. She has 96 career goals, which is a school record.



Mary Castrigano received the Ray Hyser Award and Sarah Hinkle was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Addie Judson was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.



Other awards are as follows.



Most improved: Hanna Killeen



Spirit: Maddie Liedel and Lily Edwards



All-Region (first team): Mia Becker



All-Region (second team): Castrigano, Hinkle and Paltani



All-Region (honorable mention): Jamison Cart



Career points: Paltani, 139



Career assists: Paltani, 63



Career ground balls: Hinkle, 139



Career takeaways: Becker, 74



Junior varsity MVP: Julie Silverman



JV coaches’ choice: Riley Farber



Most improved: Ally Stover