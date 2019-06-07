The Hudson Middle School eighth-grade girls lacrosse team finished its season with a 19-1 record.



Hudson’s lone loss took place against Ohio Middle School state champion Indian Hill. The team traveled to Pennsylvania and Columbus and defeated elite teams such as Pine Richland, PYLAX (Pennsylvania), Olentangy and Dublin.



Hudson outscored its opponents 187-73 and concluded its season by winning the Jackson Shootout. Hudson defeated Jackson for the third time in 2019 to win the shootout.



The team was led by coaches Brian Finkenthal, Bill Kerrigan and Jay Williams. Team members are Lizzy Grant, Molly Curry, Emma Liesen, Kaleigh Bayoumy, Lena Clemens, Ava Wallace, Addy Fritsch, Kennedy Kerrigan, Emma Northrup, Ava Fontana, Bella Mitalski, Blake Wervey, Ryan St. Pierre, Ellie Finkenthal, Lindsey Rohwedder, Peyton Bakonyi and Kaitlyn Judy.