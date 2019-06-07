It was certainly bittersweet.



But it provided many fond memories for a number of people.



When the state wrestling tournament was completed in March, it marked the end of the McNamara era.



"For 12 straight years, we’ve had a McNamara on the team," said Aurora head wrestling coach John Papesh, who has been both a coach and a teammate of the three McNamara siblings.



The last of the McNamara clan recently said goodbye to West Pioneer Trail.



However, Colin McNamara’s wrestling career will continue for at least four more years.



The 2019 Aurora graduate recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and wrestling careers at Ohio University in Athens. McNamara, a three-sport standout for the Greenmen, chose the Bobcats over John Carroll University in University Heights.



"It came down to wrestling at Ohio U or football at John Carroll," said McNamara, who also was the starting quarterback for the football team and the starting catcher for the baseball team at Aurora. "I love [Ohio University head wrestling coach Joel] Greenlee. I met the guys on the team. It was a place I could call home."



McNamara, who plans to major in accounting, became a juggernaut on the mats during his final two seasons for the Greenmen.



The two-time state qualifier finished second at 195 pounds at the 2019 Division II state wrestling tournament.



McNamara competed for a team that was nothing short of a powerhouse.



Aurora was the Division II runner-up at the state tournament and also took second in the team tournament in February.



McNamara finished 36-11 on the mats after concluding a stellar career on the gridiron during the fall. He was an All-Ohio selection in both sports.



McNamara was expected to qualify for the state wrestling tournament. But a trip to the title match?



That caught quite a few people off-guard.



"It was super special," McNamara said. "It was pretty satisfying to get my hand raised when I qualified for the final. From the quarterfinal on, I was predicted to lose those matches. I took a lot of people by surprise."



McNamara had a few more surprises when he moved to the diamond.



McNamara helped the Greenmen baseball team reach the Twinsburg Division II district title game despite losing 12 seniors from the previous year.



"I enjoyed all of my sports exactly the same," McNamara said. "There was a cool dynamic to each one. Football was all about the team aspect. In wrestling, you have to have the will power. It’s just you and your opponent. Baseball was a fun change of pace. It’s a more relaxed environment."



Whether he was scrambling away from intimidating linebackers, reversing an opponent on the mat or crushing a pitch into orbit, McNamara had a knack for making heads turn.



He also had a knack for making people laugh.



"That’s the one thing I will miss about Colin," Papesh said. "We could joke back and forth. He’s a great kid. He will definitely be missed as a leader. He was my right-hand man in terms of leadership. He’s one of my favorites."



McNamara spent his final three seasons wrestling for Papesh. McNamara was guided by longtime coach Dick Bliss during his freshman year.



"I got to watch Coach Papesh wrestle in high school," McNamara said. "He was awesome. He kept the energy up in the room. He demands everyone’s best work. It paid off. He knows what’s going to help us succeed down the road."



McNamara also appreciated his two other former mentors, head football coach Bob Mihalik and head baseball coach Michael Brancazio.



"Coach Mihalik is a great guy," McNamara said. "He screams his head off on Friday nights, but he means well and wants the best for his players. He had a special bond with each of his players. He’s one of the best coaches in Northeast Ohio.



"Coach Brancazio is pretty down to earth. He’ll give it to you straight. No one gets a free pass."



Now that his high school career has ended, McNamara will put the helmets, pads and glove away.



When he makes the trip to his new home in southern Ohio, McNamara plans to keep his singlet and headgear near him at all times.



Ohio University will certainly welcome his full-time dedication. The Bobcats finished fifth at the Mid-American Conference Tournament during the winter.



"My goal is to crack the lineup and compete," McNamara said. "I would like to be an all-conference wrestler and if I’m lucky enough, an All-American."



McNamara was guided by some pretty decent genes during his journey to becoming a Division I wrestler. His older brothers Danny and Brian played football and were state qualifiers on the mats during their days at Aurora.



The lone female in the family was pretty decent in sports for the Greenmen, too.



McNamara’s older sister Erin played softball and basketball and also was a member of the cross country team.



"They influenced me a lot, especially with the college process," McNamara said of his older siblings. "My family has been very supportive."



The McNamara era has closed its doors forever when it comes to the Aurora wrestling team.



But that doesn’t mean a McNamara won’t be visible on West Pioneer Trail.



The youngest member of the family just completed his sophomore year at Aurora. Like his siblings, he is an athlete, as well.



Aidan McNamara is a member of the tennis team.



"He just needs to be himself," McNamara said. "He has been doing that his whole life."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.