She found her niche as a tumbler.



In the long run, though, Lauren Moses needed something more to satisfy her competitive appetite.



So Moses decided to try something that had never crossed her mind previously. It turned out to be the best decision the 2019 Tallmadge graduate ever made.



Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Moses, the Blue Devils concluded another successful spring season.



In a three-month period that featured many highlights from multiple sports teams, Moses’ achievements were the most breathtaking.



Just like the Biblical figure with the same name, Moses used a similar, but far more flexible stick to perform her own miraculous events. She finished fourth in the pole vault to reach the podium at the Division II state track and field meet. Her vault of 11 feet, 10 inches is a school record.



Moses also finished 13th in the pole vault at the 2018 state competition. Not bad for a lifelong gymnast who gave up flipping and tumbling last spring.



It’s safe to say she has officially found her calling. Moses plans to continue her pole-vaulting career at Walsh University in North Canton.



While one superstar departs, Tallmadge welcomed another once-in-a-generation talent to its family this spring.



Rising sophomore Riley Murphy finished his breakthrough season with a seventh-place finish and a trip to the podium in the high jump.



Like Moses, Murphy discovered something new after exceling in another activity. Murphy’s passion is football, and he decided to join the track and field team to get in shape for Friday nights on the gridiron.



It’s safe to say he won’t be thinking about wearing pads or a helmet when the spring season rolls around next year.



Murphy is Tallmadge’s first freshman state qualifier since Amanda Bennett in 2006, who excelled in both the high jump and long jump.



Although Lucca Passarelli didn’t have his greatest day in Columbus, the Blue Devils will sorely miss their jack of all trades.



The 2019 Tallmadge graduate placed 13th in the high jump to conclude a spectacular career. Passarelli, who made his first trip to the state meet, was a point-scoring machine who excelled as both a leaper and a hurdler.



Rising seniors Ravyn Edge and Kenna Loveless have been dominant forces for the Blue Devils on 3.1-mile courses during the fall.



They have extended their dominance to the track, as well.



Edge, a two-time state qualifier in both cross country and track, placed 11th in the 1,600-meter race. Although she moved up just one place from last year’s state competition, Edge’s time was more than four seconds faster.



Loveless, who also is a two-time state qualifier in cross country, finished 17th in the 3,200 race in her first appearance at the state track meet.



Like Passarelli, Loveless wasn’t particularly satisfied with her performance. Nonetheless, Loveless, along with Edge, give Tallmadge a formidable one-two punch in two sports for one more year.



Stop me if you heard this before, but the Blue Devils were pretty good in baseball this spring.



Don’t shrug your shoulders, though.



This is great stuff if you consider the situation. Yes, Tallmadge won the Division II state championship in 2017. And the Blue Devils followed that up with a trip to the state semifinals the following year.



However, the fact Tallmadge advanced to the regional competition for the third consecutive year is nothing short of remarkable.



Remember, the Blue Devils lost 10 seniors, including five who signed with Division I colleges. This list included their two starting pitchers who shined in just about every big game they threw the previous two years.



When it comes to baseball in Tallmadge, we should know the story by now. Tradition never graduates in ZIP code 44278.



The Blue Devils put it all together when it mattered most to continue their impressive run. This seems to happen just about every year, doesn’t it?



The Tallmadge softball team had its first losing season in who knows how long. Let’s not let that harsh fact fool us, though. The Blue Devils had to forfeit a number of their wins due to an ineligible-player incident.



So how did Tallmadge respond? The Blue Devils went all the way to a Division II district title game as the Canton district’s sixth seed.



Yeah, that sounds like the Tallmadge I know.



Last not but least, I have to give a shout-out to the Blue Devils for their efforts on the tennis court.



Again, let’s not get too captivated with the cold, hard facts.



Like the softball squad, the boys tennis team had a losing record. And yet, Tallmadge head coach Steve Strasser couldn’t be more thrilled.



That’s because the Blue Devils’ eight wins were twice as many as they had last season. They also got their first American Conference victory in school history.



To top it all off, Tallmadge concluded its season with four straight wins.



Congratulations to all of the athletes for their excellence during the spring.



If you haven’t heard already, the spring season officially ended an era for the Blue Devils.



Thomas Rossiaky Stadium, the home to many of these extraordinary performers for a number of years, will not host a high school sporting event ever again.



I wouldn’t be too overcome with emotion, though. Rumor has it the new digs are quite mesmerizing.



