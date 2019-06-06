Woodridge grabbed state meet berths in five different events and the program's success continued at the boys state track and field championships in Columbus.



Bulldog athletes, including a host of underclassmen, competed well at the 112th annual State Division II Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the Ohio State University May 31 and June 1.



"We did well," said Bulldog head coach Scott Mercer. "The competition was great."



"This team has a good senior class, but we have a lot of underclassmen," Mercer added. "We are big on our sophomore and junior classes."



Securing the club's best finish at states was the 3,200-meter relay crew — a relay that reached the pinnacle by being on the podium at OSU.



"They did really well and we thought that they would, and they did what we expected against the great competition," said Mercer.



The relay placed fourth in Ohio with a swift clocking of 8:00.26. That time crushed the Bulldogs' seed mark of 8:08.79.



Running legs in the 3,200-meter relay was sophomore Caden Hibbs, who was followed by junior Micah Blair, senior Brayden Whited, and senior anchor leg Ryan Kiley.



"I was happy they were on the podium," Mercer said.



Woodridge was seeded sixth entering the finals race that was won by Shelby (7:45.15), over Vincent Warren (7:47.60) and Milan Edison (7:54.90).



"This is the 11th time in school history that the Bulldogs have qualified in the 3,200-meter relay to the state meet," siad Mercer, whose club had sophomore Zayd Elkurd in the relay at regionals.



Woodridge showed its great blend of youth and experience.



An outstanding race at OSU was turned in by sophomore Ryan Champa in the 3,200-meter competition.



Champa posted a a time of 9:51.73 and finished 10th in Ohio. Champa bested eight runners in the field that had faster times.



"Ryan was in good position and the race split, and I thought he could have placed as high eighth, but he really battled back," said Mercer.



Talented junior Marvin Montgomery capped a great spring with a 13th-place in the 400-meter race with a good clocking of 50.73 seconds.



"I don't think the weather delay helped Marvin and he has had to fight a hamstring injury, but I have been pleased with his season," Mercer said. "We have been building him up I think Marvin can help next year in some longer races."



Whited qualified for states in the 800-meter race and excelled with a time of 1:58.77 in a loaded 18-man event at OSU.



"Brayden Whited is headed to Mount Union and he did run his fastest time," noted Mercer, of a veteran who will be missed



Rich Fisher III continued tremendous progress this season as he finished 17th in Ohio in the shot put. The standout junior had a throw of 46-feet, and 5.75 inches.



"It was more of an experience thing with Rich," proclaimed Mercer. "It was great experience for him and Rich will be back. Hopefully, he can place next year."