Talented and capable athletes competed at the state's track and field championships and the Stow High program had a few of them.



Bulldog qualifiers advanced to the State Division I Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the Ohio State University May 31 and June 1.



For the boys, who qualified in four events, it was the 112th annual state championships while for the girls, including Stow's Aimee Grimm, it was the 45th annual title meet in Columbus.



Boys head coach JK LeSeure and veteran girls head coach Aaron Morris realize the great opportunity for the Bulldog athletes against the vast competition.



Versatile senior Kyle Sommer just missed the states finals by running 10th overall in the preliminaries of the 400-meter dash.



Sommer had a fantastic time of 49.68 seconds, but was nipped in the prelims for the last final berth by the eventual eighth-place finisher: Sandusky senior Tevin Stewart (49.46).



Qualifying for the boys state championships in two events was strong senior thrower Adrian Woliver.



With a huge throw of 159 feet, 8 inches, Woliver placed 11th in Ohio in the discus toss.



Woliver also finished 11th in the shot-put competition as he had a toss of 53-6 feet.



A standout junior hurdler, Grimm placed 15th in the girls' 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.29 seconds.



The Bulldog program featured a slew of standout seniors who will be missed, but Stow will return some promising underclassmen in both programs.



One of those standout seniors for the Bulldog boys was Jason Anzaldi.



Anzaldi also ran at OSU and finished 17th in Ohio in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:03.50.