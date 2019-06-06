Hudson native and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy graduate Ryan Adams, a junior on the Furman (South Carolina) University men’s track and field team, earned second-team All-American honors in the 1,500-meter race at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships Wednesday in Austin, Texas.



Adams finished seventh in his heat and 16th overall with a time of 3 minutes, 47.21 seconds. He competed in the event at the championships for the second time in three years after finishing third in his heat and 11th overall with a time of 3:49.63 at the NCAA East Preliminaries.



Adams, who redshirted during last year's outdoor season, finished 22nd at the 2017 NCAA Championships to earn All-American honorable mention accolades.