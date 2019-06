Three members of the Hudson baseball team earned Northeast Ohio All-District Baseball Coaches Association Division I honors.



Senior first baseman Nolan O’Connell, who batted .429, with 18 runs scored, 15 RBIs, nine doubles and 18 stolen bases, was named to the first team.



Also named to the first team was junior Joseph Whitman, who finished with a school-record 10 saves.



Senior pitcher Matthew Aukerman received honorable mention.