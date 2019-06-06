The Aurora Athletics age 9-and-younger baseball team won the North Canton Shootout Tournament, which concluded this past Sunday.



The team finished 5-0 and won and outscored its opponents 60-16. Aurora defeated Norton 14-4 in the title game.



The team was led by the pitching of Cannon Driscoll, Dominic Grasso and Kalen Mulligan, the hitting of Dominick Courtad, Will Prahler, Noah Orlando and Brady Palmer, the base stealing of Marc McGovern and Holden Lewis and the defense of Colton Logan and Dylan Westendorf.



The team will be looking for a second straight championship as they travel to the Geauga Knights Classic, which is scheduled to take place Thursday through next Sunday.