He was the first Tallmadge freshman — boy or girl — to stand on the podium and earn All-Ohio honors at the Division II state track and field meet in 13 years.



Riley Murphy ended a stellar season in the high jump with a seventh-place leap of 6 feet, 4 inches at the state meet, which concluded Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



The last Blue Devil freshman to finish in the top eight at the state meet was Amanda Bennett in 2006.



"I’m pretty excited that I made it that far and got on the podium," Murphy said. "On the drive down to Columbus, I was kind of nervous about how everything was going to be, but I wasn’t nervous about how I was going to perform and how the jumps would go. I just did what I’d been doing all season long."



"Riley is extremely coachable and he’s extremely athletic," Tallmadge head coach Mike Srodawa said. "Sometimes I have to remind myself that he has only been doing this for three months.



"The first day that he was high jumping, it was him and [senior] Lucca [Passarelli] and [sophomore] Dylan Phelps. And with his first or second jump, Lucca looked at me and was like, ‘Wow!’ Riley was picking up stuff that fast.



"It should be fun watching him over the next few years. I’m really glad he came out because initially he did this to get better with football, but I think he definitely loves track and field."



Passarelli finished 13th in the high jump at the state meet with a leap of 6 feet.



"I warmed up normal but jumped like trash," Passarelli said. "I just did not jump well. I was nervous at first, but then it kind of just went away."



"It’s not the way Lucca wanted his high-school career to end," Srodawa said. "Obviously, making it to state was the main goal. He just had a bad day.



"When he was out and Riley was still in, though, it’s not like he went off and disappeared. He was sitting right next to Riley, helping coach him."



Passarelli concluded a fabulous career on the track as a jumper and hurdler.



"Being part of the track team was probably the best experience of high school for me," said Passarelli, who also ran cross country and played basketball before focusing strictly on track this year. "The coaches were great.



"Lucca has accomplished so much and has meant so much to the program," Srodawa said of his star athlete who plans to attend the University of Mount Union in Alliance, where he will compete in the high jump and hurdle races. "I think he’s going to be very successful in college, but I would not be surprised at all if he ends up in coaching later on in life."



Overall at the state meet, Tallmadge finished in a tie for 67th place with 1 ½ points. Shelby won the 76-team competition with 57 points. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy finished second with 42 points and Vincent Warren placed third with 35 points.