Lauren Moses’ change of athletic endeavors has been deemed a success.



A tremendous success.



Moses, who just finished her senior year at Tallmadge, gave up gymnastics two years ago to focus on track and field, mainly the pole vault.



She concluded a stellar two-year career with a fourth-place height of 11 feet, 10 inches in the pole vault at the Division II state track and field meet at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Moses’ effort landed her on the podium with All-Ohio honors.



Because she experienced the state meet last year when she tied for 13th place in the pole vault, Moses was not nervous at all this year.



"I felt pretty confident going in because I felt that I was pretty consistent all season," she said. "I was happy with my performance. When I cleared 11-10, I was super excited because that was a personal record and a school record.



"I had three really good attempts at 12-2 and after that was when it kind of hit me that there was a good chance for me to win the meet."



"Lauren’s starting height was a foot over where she finished last year, so she has come a long way," Blue Devils head coach Mike Srodawa said. "She’s a hard-working kid and we were extremely proud that she finished in the top half. She’s a very coachable kid and has a good attitude."



According to Moses, her gymnastics’ career has aided her pole vaulting.



"I think a lot of the body awareness that comes with gymnastics has definitely helped me because I don’t have a fear of going upside down and I know where I am when I’m trying to get over the bar," she said.



"With gymnastics, I’d practiced like 20 hours a week, so when I quit, I knew that I wanted to do something else. So I talked to Coach Srodawa and he suggested that I try the pole vault. Competition-wise and practice-wise, the pole vault is similar to gymnastics."



Because the pole vault is not exactly the easiest event is another reason Moses chose to try it.



"I like a challenge," she said.



"Lauren is probably one of the strongest kids we’ve ever had come through the program, boy or girl," Srodawa said. "She’s definitely a gamer. The fact that she has only been pole vaulting for about a year and a half makes what she accomplished even more remarkable."



Moses plans to attend Walsh University in North Canton, where she will pole vault, long jump and try the javelin. She has fond memories of her high-school days.



"I’ve enjoyed competing for Tallmadge way more than I thought I would," Moses said. "I never expected to have the success that I had in just two years. I’m definitely going to miss all the coaches and my teammates, but I’m super excited to further my track career at Walsh.



"I’ve been in contact a lot with my pole vault coach who will be there at Walsh. I’m super confident that he’s going to be able to help me improve in many ways because I’ve only been vaulting for two years, so I know there’s a lot I need to improve on. I definitely think it’s going to be a good move for me."



"I think the sky’s the limit for Lauren in college," Srodawa said. "She has so much room to grow in both the pole vault and the long jump that I wouldn’t be surprised where she ends up."