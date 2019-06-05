With the 2018-19 school year over, the Suburban League gave out its spring season awards for the National Conference.



Not surprisingly, there are a bunch of Nordonia athletes on the National Conference lists.



On the National Conference baseball team, senior second baseman Robby Levak was named to the squad. Levak also was named a Division I honorable mention all-district pick by the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday. Nordonia also had relief pitcher Ryan Short and catcher Mike Hamrick named honorable mention all-district by NEOBCA.



On the National Conference softball team, senior Jenn Willis was named to the squad.



On the boys track team, Nordonia’s Brandon Jackson was name co-track athlete of the year, along with Twinsburg’s Maravun Johnson. Jackson was named to the National Conference team in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as part of the Nordonia’s 800-meter relay team with Dominic Stockle, Zach Liederback and Sanshakir Adeyemi.



Stockle also made the National Conference team in the long jump, while Knights coach Scott Barwidi was named Coach of the Year in boys track.



On the girls team, Nordonia had a pair of field athletes make the cut in senior pole vaulter Grace Coghill and discus thrower Sarah Shedroff.