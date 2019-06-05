Stow-Munroe Falls High School has enjoyed an excellent year of athletics, evidenced by the number of Bulldogs moving on to college athletics.



Another barometer of success came out this week as Stow had several athletes on the Suburban League’s All-National Conference teams.



On the National Conference baseball squad, a pair of Stow sophomores made the cut in pitcher Mark Wilbur and infielder Patrick Ciccantelli. Wilbur also was honored Tuesday by the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association, as he was named second-team Division I all-district by the NEOBCA.



CIccantelli and outfield Adam Folk were named honorable mention all-district in Division I by the NEOBCA.



On the National Conference softball team, Stow was represented by senior outfielder Ellie Arlequeeuw and senior second baseman Jenna Stout.



The Bulldogs had one representative each on the National Conference’s boys and girls track teams. Senior Andrian Woliver made the boys team for the shot put, while junior Aimee Grimm made the girls team in the 300-meter hurdles.