After a banner spring for the Twinsburg baseball, tennis and track teams, it’s no surprise to the Tigers well-represented on the Suburban League’s all-league teams.



After winning the outright National Conference title, Twinsburg baseball saw a trio of players named to the All-National Conference teams. Senior third baseman Dylan Jackson, junior pitcher Tyler Horvath and junior outfielder Nick Bonnizzio each made National Conference team. Meanwhile, Tigers coach Jeff Lucas was named coach of the year in the National Conference.



In addition to their league accoladed, Twinsburg baseball also had Bonnizzio named to the first-team all-district as an outfielder by the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association. Horvath was named second team all-district as a pitcher, while Jackson was named a second-team all-district infielder.



On the boys tennis National Conference teams, senior Marco Nesic, who won the conference first singles title, was named player of the year. The Tigers also Brian Nesic and Michael Sterling named to the National Conference team.



On the National Conference softball team, Twinsburg was represented by senior Gabrielle Grumbos.



After a bit performance at the Suburban League meet, Twinsburg’s track athletes dominated the National Conference list.



On the boys team, sophomore Marvahun Johnson was named all-conference in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, as well as part of Twinsburg’s 400-meter relay team. Johnson was named co-track athlete of the year, along with Nordonia’s Brandon Jackson.



Twinsburg also had Adam Mays (high jump), Brad Yates (pole vault) and Darren Robinson (400) on the team for individual events, while Gilbert Campbell, Brett Callow and Dominick Glenn joined Johnson on the team for the 400-meter relay.



Twinsburg dominated the National Conference girls track list, beginning with senior Nya Bussey being named track athlete of the year. Bussey made the list as champion of the 100 and 200 meter dashes, as well as part of Twinsburg’s 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams.



Senior Nia Robinson made the team on 400-meter dash and 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams. Twinsburg had Trisha Singh (long jump), Alyssa Deeds (3,200), Bria Griffin (100 hurdles) on the team as individuals. Brianna McDonald, Rana Thornton, Alyssa Willis, Akira Johnson, Mariah Myles and Julia Henderson all made list as part of Twinsburg’s sprint relay teams.