She didn’t make the podium, but it was better than last year.



Tallmadge junior Ravyn Edge improved on last season’s effort with an 11th-place time of 5 minutes, 12.1 seconds in the 1,600-meter run at the Division II state track and field meet. The competition, which concluded Saturday, took place at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



"Ravyn ran a very good time," Blue Devils head coach Mike Srodawa said. "It’s just that when you get to that level, everybody is fast. She was a gamer and was in the hunt for three out of the four laps. It’s a learning experience for her. Based off of her placing this year, she will, I’m sure, use that as motivation for next year."



"I need to try to push harder on that last lap," Edge said. "I feel like it's better than last year, so I improved. That's what I'm happy about. Hopefully next year, I'm at least top three. That's what I'm hoping for."



Also at the state meet, junior Kenna Loveless settled for 17th place in the 3,200 with a time of 12:13.24.



"I was definitely nervous because the state meet is a big stage," she said. "It was just nerve-wracking knowing you were going up against the best runners in the state. And running in front of all of those college coaches and all of your friends and family, it’s just a pretty nerve-wracking experience."



"I told Kenna after the race that the state meet is different, that it’s different than any other meet we’re involved with all year long and it can be a learning experience," Srodawa said. "I’m glad that she was able to experience it as a junior. I think that she definitely will use it as motivation for cross country and next year’s indoor and outdoor track seasons."



If Loveless had an opportunity for a do-over, she would have done it in a heartbeat.



"I really didn’t have a good race," Loveless said. "It was probably my worst of the season, so I was disappointed and wish I could’ve ended my season better.



"I tried to do what I’d been doing all season, just stick with the leaders and see what I can do, but I just never was really able to stick with those leaders and fell behind pretty early and never recovered.



"But I’m excited to start the cross country season this summer and see what we can do."



Unlike last year, Loveless went through the entire season in one piece.



"Kenna performed okay," Srodawa said. "The big thing with her is that this was the first season she’s had where she hasn’t been hurt. So that was one of her main goals, to make it through the season where she was healthy at the end and to make it to state and she accomplished both of those goals."



Overall at the state meet, the Blue Devils finished in an eight-way tie for 41st place with five points. Cincinnati Indian Hill won the 70-team competition with 43 points. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Dayton Oakwood tied for second with 28 points.