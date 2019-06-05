The Walsh Jesuit boys volleyball team captured the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division II state championship.



The Warriors earned a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Columbus Bishop Watterson in the state tite match Sunday at Capital University in Bexley.



Walsh, which featured Hudson residents Will Heeney, Tyler Ligan, Jack Brandhorst, Ben Ligan and Sean Stepanek, finished 17-10.



The Warriors reached the title match with a thrilling 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9 victory over Cincinnati La Salle in a state semifinal match on Saturday at Capital University.



Tyler Ligan finished with 21 kills and two blocks and Brandhorst had 15 kills and three blocks. Heeney added 51 assists and an ace and Stepanek contributed 22 digs. Ben Ligan finished with three kills and one ace.