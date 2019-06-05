The Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association released its 2019 all-district team on Tuesday — and there were a bevy of Cuyahoga Falls area players on the team.



On the Division I team, Walsh Jesuit senior pitcher Nate Stahl was named first-team all-district, after he went 7-0 with a 0.38 ERA during the regular season.



Walsh also had sophomore third baseman Jake Armsey named first-team all-district as an infielder, after he hit .544 with 29 RBIs and 39 runs scored and 13 doubles this spring.



Making second-team all-district for Walsh was senior pitcher Yassir Kahook, who went 6-1 with a 1.37 ERA, while junior catcher Stanley Kaczmar was named honorable mention all-district.



On the Division II team, Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy each had one outfielder named first-team all-district.



CVCA junior Christian Isaacs named to the first team after hitting .545 this spring with five home runs and 30 RBIs. Meanwhile, Woodridge junior was selected after hitting .429 with 33 RBIS and 19 runs scored this spring.



Both teams also had a pitcher named second-team all-district by NEOBCA. Wooridge senior Jarrett Martin was selected for the second team after going 6-1 with a 1.45 ERA and 43 strikeouts this spring. CVCA’s Taylor Sobiech made the team after going 6-1 with a 1.43 ERA this spring.