For much of the past two years in this country, when one brings up women’s issues, the responses seem to dredge up rancor and division.



In situations like this, it’s good to find something that everybody can get behind.



Thankfully, one of the most powerful symbols of female America is about to get back to work: The United States Women’s National Team will defend its title over the next month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.



For American soccer fans, this June feels like a breath of fresh air compared to last year’s men’s World Cup.



The reason for that is simple. The US women head to France as tournament favorite, while the men blew their qualification run and missed the 2018 World Cup altogether. (Yes, I’m still unhappy about that.)



It’s been 20 years since that magical summer in 1999 when USWNT first captured America’s hearts — and eyeballs.



My generation watched as the 99ers — as that team is now known — filled stadiums, drew huge television audiences and won the World Cup in dramatic fashion over then arch rival China.



In the generation since, living up to that legacy has been the Americans’ focus.



The USWNT added to the legacy in style four years ago, winning their third World Cup final with that huge 5-2 victory over Japan in Vancouver. Make no mistake: Anything but a fourth title would be a disappointment in the US camp.



That said, things have not always been smooth for USWNT on or off the field since its win in Canada.



First, there was the US getting knocked out of the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympic Games by Sweden. It was the earliest the USWNT has ever been knocked out of a major tournament.



Of more note, however, is the USWNT’s battle for gender equality with its own sanctioning body.



The push for equal pay and treatment led to 28 members of the national team suing the United States Soccer Federation in March for "institutional gender discrimination."



In my mind, the USSF should be paying the women’s team equal if not more than the men’s team, based on results alone.



The women have won three World Cup titles and never finished worse than third place in a World Cup The men? Their best World Cup result was reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.



Remember that the USWNT has been one of the pillars that has made the Women’s World Cup an international spectacle. The 2015 Women’s Wold Cup final had more than 764 million television viewers worldwide.



That equals a lot of money for FIFA. Only the Men’s World Cup and the Olympics claim bigger audiences.



Once again, the USWNT has become of symbol in the women’s equality fight off the field. Will this effect its performance on it? I don’t believe so.



This incarnation of the USWNT is a mix of familiar faces and new blood. They come into the tournament in France as joint favorites with the hosts to win the cup.



What’s more, the US plays attacking, attractive soccer — something that’s often been lacking from the US men’s game.



The US likely has the best attack in the tournament. Any team with forward Alex Morgan as it’s chief threat is going to be dangerous. Still under 30, Morgan already has surpassed 100 international goals and has transitioned in some ways to become the face of the US team.



Keep your eyes on midfielder Julie Ertz. Technically, she’s a holding midfielder, but a better title might be "guided missile." Every team needs an enforcer and Ertz might be the best in the world at that role.



It speaks volumes about this team’s attacking options that 2015 World Cup hero Carly Lloyd likely will play the role of super substitute in this tournament. What a luxury it is to have only the second human being ever to score a hat trick in a World Cup final come off the bench.



For my money, the beating heart of this team is winger and captain Megan Rapinoe. She’s a set piece wizard, equally good at scoring and passing and as feisty a player as they come — on and off the pitch.



Keep in mind, Rapinoe is the player who once sang "Born in the USA" into a pitch-side microphone — and took a knee in protest during the national anthem in 2016 while wearing national team colors. Whatever you thought of those protests, Rapinoe has never been one to act meekly.



There are certainly question marks for the US. This World Cup will mark the first time the Americans will not Brianna Scurry or Hope Solo as its goaltender. That’s no knock on US No. 1 keeper Alyssa Naeher, but everyone knows she has huge shoes to fill.



Some have noted a lack of continuity on the USWNT, as coach Jill Ellis has rotated in numerous players who have pushed for playing time.



Such issues likely won’t matter in the first two games of the tournament. If Thailand (game June 11) or Chile (June 16) can keep the score under 4-0, they would probably consider it a good day.



The big test will start when the US faces Sweden in its final group stage game June 20. Is there a revenge motive from the Olympics? Absolutely.



The real tests will come in the knockout stages. Germany is looking to join the US on three World Cup wins. France is playing at home and is the only team to beat the US in the last two years.



Also, how cool would it be to have US play Japan in the a third straight World Cup final? It’s not likely, but a rubber match could be fun.



All this will be decided on the pitch in France as it should be.



The USWNT remains a symbol to many, but at its core this World Cup is about about proving what it wants to be: The best in the world.



