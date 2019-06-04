After spending the last six seasons at the Division IV level, Woodridge High School football is due to move up a division for the 2019 season.



The Ohio High School Athletic Association website announced it 2019 divisions Tuesday. With a male enrollment of 253 students the Bulldogs will move up to Division III due to increased enrollment, not the OHSAA competitive balance rules.



According to the OHSAA, Woodridge is one of 55 schools in the state to move up a division due to enrollment changes.



Woodridge had a streak of six straight state playoff appearances snapped last fall, as the Bulldogs finished at 6-4 after a 1-4 start to the season.



The Bulldogs played in the Division III playoffs in 2012, losing 60-28 to Chagrin Falls. All of its other six playoffs appearances occurred in Division IV.



All other football teams in the MyTownNEO.com coverage area will return to the same division they played in 2018.



Woodridge will join Aurora and Tallmadge at the Division III level, thought regional maps have yet to be approved by OHSAA. The Bulldogs’ move leaves Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy as the area’s lone Division IV school for football.



Stow-Munroe Falls remains as the lone Division I school in Summit County.



Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Nordonia, Twinsburg and Walsh Jesuit all will return to Division II this fall.