Former Walsh Jesuit baseball star and Ohio State outfielder Dominic Canzone has been drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.



The Sagamore Hills native was selected in the eighth round (No. 242 overall) by Diamondbacks Tuesday in the Major League Baseball Draft.



Although he does have one year of eligibility left at Ohio State, Canzone said he was "getting shipped out Thursday" for a physical examination in Arizona.



Canzone noted the Diamonbacks said they plan to send him to either the short season A-level Hillsboro Hops in Hillsboro, Oregon, or the Rookie-level Missoula Osprey in Missoula, Montana, for his first assignment.



"I’m just trying to fulfill a dream," Canzone said. "It’s a lifelong dream. It’s hard to leave Ohio State, but I’m ready for it."



Canzone said the Diamondbacks plan to keep him at a corner outfield spot.



"I’m happy with the Diamondback and how they handled everything today," Canzone said. "I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Diamondbacks and their minor-league system."



Canzone was Ohio State’s starting right fielder this spring and was selected first-team All-Big Ten. He batted .345 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 43 RBIs.



Canzone led the Big Ten with 88 hits, 66 runs scored and a .620 slugging percentage. His 88 hits were the fifth most ever in a season by a Buckeye.



Given the offensive production Canzone gave the Buckeyes this spring, Ohio State coach Greg Beals said it was "no surprise at all" that Canzone was drafted in a high round.



"It’s bittersweet from a coach’s perspective," Beals said. "We’re losing a really good player who’s still got eligibility left. It means he’s had a great career and great season. He has the opportunity to realize a dream."



"He just said he was proud of me and to just do whatever was best for me," Canzone said of Beals. "It was great season for me. I’m just ready to go. I couldn’t ask anything more from Ohio State. It’s hard to put into words my appreciation for them."



During his time at Walsh Jesuit, Canzone was named a Louisville Slugger High School All-American his junior year.



Walsh coach Chris Kaczmar said he was "absolutely thrilled for Dominic" and noted his being drafted was "very deserved" after the season he had.



"Walsh Jesuit baseball could not be more proud of Dominic," Kaczmar said. "The thing I remember most about Dominic is that not only was he an elite player [at the high school level], but he had a very high ceiling. As good as he was at Ohio State, I think he has a chance to be even better for the Diamondbacks.



"He’s got the fast-twitch muscles. He’s got good hand-eye coordination," Kaczmar said. "I really think the Diamondbacks got a fantastic player. He really excels in right field. He gets to balls. I think the future is certainly bright for Dominic Canzone."



"It’s just nice to stay ing contact with a coach like that," Canzone said of Kaczmar. "He’s a great guy."



