Hudson resident Katie Clark’s stellar season came to a close last Thursday.



The Walsh Jesuit girls lacrosse team lost to Chagrin Falls 17-13 in a Division II state semifinal contest at Revere High School’s Joseph F. Pappano Stadium in Bath Township.



Clark, a junior, led the Warriors (17-5) with six goals on 11 shots, four assists and two ground balls.



Clark, who was named the North Coast League’s Offensive Player of the Year, finished her season with 96 goals, 42 assists and 169 shots.