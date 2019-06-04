This Father’s Day, tournament officials are reminding fans that tickets to the Bridgestone Senior Players are available.



For $60, the Father’s Day ticket offer includes two good-any-one-day grounds tickets and a dozen complimentary Bridgestone golf balls, redeemable when the 2019 event debuts at Firestone Country Club, which is scheduled for July 11-14.



This limited-time ticket offer is sold exclusively at Acme Fresh Markets in the greater Akron-Canton area. The offer ends June 17.



Fans are reminded that youth, age 18 and younger, are admitted to the Bridgestone Senior Players free of charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. This means a family who purchases a Father’s Day ticket offer can bring along their children at no additional cost.



The Ruoff Home Mortgage Fan Zone will be located behind the 18th green. While there, spectators are offered a range of local food trucks.



In addition to local food trucks, the 2019 event will feature a host of other offerings. The 3-3-0 meal deal, available at all concession stands throughout the course, is a $6 deal inclusive of a $3 hot dog, $3 beer, soda or water and a free bag of chips.



The Water Tower Club, located on the front clubhouse lawn off the 18th green, will include newly designed menu items, a Beer Tap Wall with prices ranging from $5-$9 and Live Music After Play featuring musical performances by The Sunrise Jones and Disco Inferno.



Children of all ages are welcome to stop by the Kids Landing to snag an autograph from a PGA TOUR Champions player, grab a scoop of ice cream or challenge one another to a putt-putt contest on the mini golf course.



Father’s Day ticket packages can be purchased at local Acme Fresh Markets.



To purchase tickets to the 2019 Bridgestone Senior Players, visit bridgestoneseniorplayers.com or call 844-868-7465. For general information, contact the tournament office at 330-644-2299.