It’s the end of an era for quite a few talented distance runners at Hudson High School.



While he was sad to see his talented pupils depart, it sure was the ride of a lifetime for Explorers head boys track and field and cross country coach Mark McConnell.



Four members of Hudson’s track and field team concluded stellar seasons at the Division I state meet, which took place Friday and Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Those four athletes, recent Hudson graduates Evan Manley, Adam Beucler and Lucas Lay and rising senior Luke Good, also were members of the Hudson boys cross country team.



By the way, the cross country squad happens to be the two-time reigning Division I state champion after finishing as the state runner-up in 2016.



So to say Saturday’s festivities were a bit bittersweet for McConnell would be an understatement. He certainly appreciated the efforts of his three seniors, along with two-sport distant standouts Jacob Russo and Kenny McCaughey, who also are 2019 Hudson graduates.



"It will be impossible to replace two state championships," McConnell said. "They left a legacy at Hudson that will last forever.



"Not only that, but they are strong leaders with good academics in the school. They are a very fun group to coach. Now they’re onto bigger and better things."



Manley ended his career on the podium. He scored the Explorers’ lone point after finishing eighth in Saturday’s 1,600-meter race in a time of 4 minutes, 17.89 seconds.



Beucler settled for 10th place in the 3,200 with a time of 9:28.03 and Lay captured 13th in the 800 in 1:55.68.



Manley, Beucler, Lay and Good led the 3,200 relay team to a ninth-place time of 7:52.86 on Friday.



The boys team finished in a nine-way tie for 69th place. Pickerington Central easily won the 78-team competition with 87 points.



"All of them, along with Jacob and Kenny, were big contributors," McConnell said. "They’re not the first and they won’t be the last. The next group will carry the tradition."



The lone expected returnee who participated at the state meet will be determined to do just that. Andrew Goldslager, a rising Hudson senior, also hopes to step up his game and continue the Explorers’ extravagant legacy.



"We have a lot of guys coming back," McConnell said.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.