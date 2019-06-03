If there's ever been a natural born decathlete, it's T.J. Lawson.



A Stow native, Kent State's junior multi-event track and field sensation is that kid you grew up with who picks up every sport he tries with stunning ease and dominates. Elite athlete bloodlines run on both sides of the family.



A four-time All-American father, Golden Flashes director of track and field Bill Lawson, who has mentored star decathletes throughout the 2000s. An older sister, Abbie, who lettered four years for the Flashes soccer team and was a Scholar All-American.



Sprinkle in the physical stature (6 feet 8 inches, 208 pounds) required to master the wide range of events in decathlons and a raging desire to prepare and compete, and you have a young man in Lawson who will be among the favorites to capture a national title in the decathlon at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championship this week in Austin, Texas.



"I'll make it very clear. I'm going there to win," said Lawson, a former Stow High School standout who captured the Division I state long jump crown as a senior in 2015. "There's nothing I hate more than losing. Right now I feel great. Practices have gone well. I've had experience at nationals, in heat like I'm going to experience (in Texas), so I'm prepared for that. Overall, mentally, I'm ready to go."



Lawson finished ninth in the decathlon in 2017 to earn second-team All-America honors, then was an honorable mention All-American last year. But he enters the 2019 NCAA meet competing at a higher level than ever before after capturing his third straight Mid-American Conference decathlon title and setting a new school record that had stood for 21 years with 7,876 points while winning the Tennessee Relays in mid-April. That total is the second-highest in MAC history and ranks fifth in the nation.



"I'm in a lot different place now than I was last year," said Lawson. "Last year, I had a little hamstring injury at the conference meet, so it was a four-week path to rehab back (before the NCAA meet). This year, I've spent the same four weeks tuning up and fine-tuning my events. I've had very good training sessions between the conference and NCAA meets. I'm ready to compete."



Competing comes as natural to Lawson as running, throwing and jumping.



"His sister is two and a half years older than T.J. and a ferocious competitor. He had to deal with her since he could walk," said Bill Lawson. "She played a big part in him having that competitive attitude. Every day of his life it was in his face. She was better than him, and he knew it."



During their time at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Abbie was a three-sport star in soccer, basketball and track, including All-Ohio honors in soccer.



While his son may have lost some of the early sibling showdowns, Bill Lawson still saw immense potential in T.J. at an early age.



"I'd say 5 years old," said Bill Lawson, when asked when he started to believe T.J. could become a multi-sport/multi-event star. "He's been on that path for a long time."



T.J. Lawson had the bar set high, but at Stow-Munroe Falls, he was a standout in cross-country, basketball and track. He won the Division I state long jump title in both the indoor and outdoor state meets and set school records in the long jump, high jump and 200-meter dash.



Bill Lawson knows potential when he sees it.



After earning NCAA Division II All-America honors at Northern Iowa while starring in the decathlon, pole vault and triple jump, Bill Lawson moved into the coaching ranks. He mentored decathletes for six years at national track and field powerhouse Oregon before taking over the Flashes program in 2005.



"(T.J.) has always shown aptitude in a lot of different sports — football, basketball, obviously track and field," said Bill Lawson. "Once he started to mature physically, you knew he was going to be capable of big things. Actually his physical development and mine practically mirrored each other. He hit a huge growth spurt after his freshman year (of high school) and really started to physically mature, just like I did. Now, he's a lot better than me. Let me make that clear.



"You take a look at his physical stature, how tall he is, his speed and power, and he really exudes that multi-faceted ability to be a good athlete at track and field."



T.J.'s ability to quickly comprehend and conquer new events reached epic proportions following his senior year at Stow, when he competed at the New Balance Nationals.



"That was my first decathlon, back in 2015. I'd just won the long jump at the state meet and was feeling good about myself," said T.J. Lawson. "I came to find out I'd only done four or five of the 10 events before. On day two, my dad and I showed up (at the track) and the gates were locked. We had a practice outside the track in the parking lot at 6 a.m. to learn how to hurdle because I had never hurdled before."



T.J. Lawson finished second in the nation at that New Balance meet, and a star decathlete was officially born.



Based on his ability and bloodlines, T.J. Lawson could have joined any collegiate track and field program in the country. But after careful consideration, he chose to compete for his father at Kent State. Bill has served as T.J.'s personal coach throughout his collegiate career.



"He's been coaching me since I was in the driveway playing basketball as a kid, so I'm used to it," said T.J. Lawson. "I think it's an advantage in some respects. In a big meet ,your coach can't be right by the ring, but I can find him in the crowd and he'll do one little hand movement or head gesture and I'll know exactly what it means. I've been coached by him for so long, I know every cue or face that he makes, know exactly what it means. Sure we have our disagreements like every father and son, but we always work it out."



Lawson will compete at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships this week along with KSU teammates Christian Champen (men's pole vault), Samory Fraga (men's long jump) and Gabby Bailey (women's shot put). The decathlon will take place Wednesday and Thursday.



"The decathlon's an animal, man. It's 10 events, and every event is so different. It tests every aspect of your athleticism," said T.J. Lawson, who was named 2019 Great Lakes Region Men's Field Athlete of the Year last week. "There are certain events I don't worry about. The 100 and 400 meters, I just react to the gun and trust that my training and foot speed are there and I'll be fast. Other events like the discus are more mental events for me. I've got to make sure I hit the proper positions. The last event, the 1,500, is the least of my worries. I know I'm in shape to run that."



The entire Lawson family will be on hand in Austin to see if T.J. can add a national title to the top of a massive list of achievements.



"When he was a little guy, I was coaching at the University of Oregon, and he was out on Hayward Field seeing Olympians walking around and national champions that I'd coached. All that's familiar to him. Now he has the opportunity to be one of those guys," said Bill Lawson. "He's excited about it. The whole family is excited. He certainly has the ability to put up a big number and get himself in contention for a national title."