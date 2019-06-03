No matter where he went, Brenna Beucler followed him.



She would watch him, study his tactics and then emulate everything he did.



When it comes to life, Beucler isn’t quite sure what she would do without her older brother.



That older brother’s name is Adam, a 2019 Hudson graduate who ended a fabulous career as a member of Hudson’s boys track and field and cross country teams.



"He is one of my biggest role models," Brenna said of her older sibling. "I wanted to do everything he was doing. He got me into running. The way he performed was so amazing."



Adam’s little sister isn’t exactly a sloth when it comes to the track or the 3.1-mile courses.



Like her big brother, Brenna is now an All-Ohioan.



The rising Hudson junior concluded a stellar season after placing eighth in the 1,600-meter race at the Division I state track and field meet. The state competition took place Friday and Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Beucler ran a time of 5 minutes, 3.21 seconds, which was two seconds better than her previous best time.



"That was something else for Brenna," Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said. "No. 1, it was windy and warm, which are not ideal conditions for running a fast race. No. 2, there was the stress of the event.



"Competing for a state championship is just a more stressful situation than any situations before, which can make your performance lack. Brenna was seeded about 15th going in, so it was a bit of a surprise that she finished where she did."



Beucler saved her best work for last. She passed up five girls to get the coveted final podium spot.



"I was very happy to get on the podium," Beucler said. "I wasn’t sure I was going to make it. I was really nervous. It was a new experience, but I really enjoyed it."



Beucler didn’t reach the podium during the fall season. Nonetheless, she was Hudson’s top runner for much of the way on a team that placed ninth at the 2018 Division I state cross country meet.



"She was sick at the state cross country meet," said Explorers head cross country coach Megan Petraska, who is an assistant coach with the track and field team. "She definitely had the capabilities to get on the podium.



"It was a nice way to close out her sophomore season. After the race, I told her mom, ‘There’s the podium finish she has been waiting for.’"



Much like her older brother, Beucler values every word of advice she gets from Petraska, thanks to her upbeat personality and wealth of knowledge on the fine art of distance running.



"She’s the best coach I’ve ever had," Beucler said. "She’s so supportive and she prepares us so much. She is the most encouraging person."



Beucler also leans on one of her closest friends when it comes to running or just about anything else. That person is Emmaline Hannan, a regional qualifier in the 3,200 and the cross country team’s top finisher at last year’s state meet.



"Emma came with me," Beucler said. "She provided some emotional support. We had a lot of fun."



Beucler certainly wanted to remain as focused as possible during her stay in Columbus. She will admit that there were times when her focus may have diminished a bit.



That was certainly understandable. A young man with the same flesh and blood as Beucler competed in his final two races of his high school career.



"I told my coach that I didn’t want to miss Adam’s last race," Beucler said. "It was a pretty special moment."



Beucler’s wish was granted and she watched her older sibling sprint around the track in a blue and white uniform for the last time.



Unfortunately, the sight wasn’t too pleasing for the younger sister.



Adam had issues with the heat and finished 10th in Saturday’s 3,200 race. He also ran the third leg on the 3,200 relay team that placed ninth on Friday.



"It was very hard to watch," Beucler said. "I get so nervous when he’s racing. I actually get more nervous watching him race than I do for my races. It was great to see his determination to finish. I’m proud of him."



The younger Beucler stayed patient for much of the way before turning it up a few notches down the stretch.



"She ran just about a picture-perfect race," Petraska said. "The pace was a little slower than expected. She didn’t go out with the leaders.



"As long as she hung in there, she was in good shape. She has one of the best kicks I’ve ever seen."



Beucler won’t spend too much time away from running. The two-sport standout plans to join Hannan, sophomore Sydney Gallagher and freshman Lauren Pacsi on a distance medley relay team at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet. That prestigious competition is scheduled to take place June 13-16 at Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.



As for Petraska, she is downright thrilled to have Beucler by her side for the next two years. By the way, her excitement has little to do with her star pupil’s running abilities.



"She’s phenomenal," Petraska said. "I’m so fortunate to have these great athletes and great human beings. She’s intelligent and funny. She doesn’t take herself too seriously. She’s a fantastic friend and a fantastic sister."



Roger Gordon contributed to this story.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.