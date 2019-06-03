As he enrolled at Hudson High School as a freshman, Lucas Lay decided to pass on running for the cross country team.



The recent Hudson graduate is still beating himself up about it.



"It’s the biggest mistake I’ve ever made," Lay said.



Fortunately, Lay changed his mind the following year. He didn’t have much of a choice. Peer pressure finally got the best of him.



"My sophomore year, everybody wanted me to join," Lay said. "I was told I had a really good form. I decided to try it."



As Bruce Springsteen once sang in his hit single nearly 44 years ago, Lay was "Born to Run."



And the Explorers couldn’t be more grateful for his services.



The two-sport star concluded a stellar high school career with a 13th-place time of 1 minute, 55.68 seconds in the 800-meter race at the Division I state track and field meet. The state competition concluded Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Lay’s time was just short of his personal-best clocking, which was 1.55.63 at last year’s regional meet in Austintown.



The top eight athletes in each event and top eight relay teams reached the podium.



"I was satisfied with my result," Lay said. "I’m happy with my senior year and overall career. I thought it was a good way for me to go out."



Lay also joined fellow 2019 Hudson graduates Adam Beucler and Evan Manley and rising senior Luke Good on the ninth-place 3,200 relay team, which finished with a time of 7:52.86 on Friday.



"Lucas ran really well," Hudson head coach Mark McConnell said. "He would have liked to have gone faster. He’s a very good competitor. He was a regular on our 4x8 [3,200] and 4x4 [1,600] relays. He had a great career."



Lay finished 11th in the 800 at the 2018 state meet. The cross country thing worked out pretty well, too.



Since Lay decided to give 3.1-mile courses a try, the Explorers have won the last two Division I state championships and were state runners-up in 2016.



In other words, better late than never, right?



"[2017 Hudson graduate] Fisher Jones basically told me that I had really good form," Lay said. "His dad was a middle distance runner in college and he said my stride was just perfect for cross country. I ended up liking cross country. I like it more than track."



One of the major reasons why Lay fell in love with cross country was the friendships he made with his teammates. Lay, Manley, Beucler and fellow seniors Jacob Russo and Kenny McCaughey established quite a bond as members of both the cross country and track and field teams.



"Track is more of an individual sport," Lay said. "You’re working to get better times for yourself. Cross country is more of a team sport. We pushed each other in practice."



Believe it or not, Lay was not particularly a fantastic runner during his earlier years. In fact, he competed in some sprinting events for the middle school team.



"I ran a 2:18 in the 800 at the end of my freshman year," Lay said. "I thought maybe this might not be my event. I made a big jump from freshman to sophomore year. I ran two minutes flat my sophomore year."



Lay certainly cherished his time representing his alma mater in two sports. At the same time, though, he had been very anxious to turn the page and start the next chapter of his life.



"To be honest, I wanted it to be over with," Lay said. "I just want to start my college career. I was happy with my time at Jesse Owens. I took in the moment [Saturday night] at dinner. I realized that I finally graduated and my season was over."



Lay, who is strongly considering Ashland University to continue his academic and running careers, certainly hasn’t taken his high school accomplishments for granted.



It was the time of his life. And he will cherish that abundance of glorious moments forever.



"My three years as a distance runner were the greatest I’ve ever had," Lay said. "It’s like my assistant cross country coach [Craig Robinson] said, ‘Try to enjoy the journey.’ That’s exactly what I did."



