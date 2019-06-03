It’s a quote he most likely discovered when he was much younger.



"Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened."



That statement was made by the late Theodor Seuss Geisel, AKA Dr. Seuss.



These words by the famous children’s author and animator have a lasting impact on recent Hudson graduate Evan Manley.



Why?



He just put a glorious high school career to bed Saturday in Columbus.



Manley concluded his season at the Division I state track and field meet, which took place Friday and Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



It was certainly disheartening for Manley to leave the Explorers for good. Nonetheless, the advice he learned from a certain influential doctor taught Manley not to be a grinch.



"Now that high school running is over for me, it’s quite bittersweet," he said. "I’m beyond excited for my future in distance running, but a part of me is so grateful for the opportunities that high school running has given me. It’s sad to see it go."



Manley, who plans to continue his academic, track and field and cross country careers at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, earned All-Ohio honors for the second straight year.



He finished eighth in Saturday’s 1,600-meter race with a time of 4 minutes, 17.89 seconds after placing seventh in the same race at last year’s state meet.



The top eight athletes in each event and top eight relay teams reached the podium.



"It could have gone much better for me," Manley said. "I started to hurt early on in the race and the heat was getting to me, as well.



"With 400 to 450 meters left, I stumbled a good few times and watched a swarm of guys run past me. I was able to gut it out and close well, but I could only muster up an eighth-place finish. It just wasn’t my day, but that’s just part of running."



Manley got himself in some unlucky situations during the race. He happened to be in a spot where a lot of fast-moving feet were bunched together in a tight space.



"Evan would have liked to have finished higher," Hudson head coach Mark McConnell said. "He was boxed in most of the time. It was very slow at the state meet. He got tripped, but he rallied in the end to make the podium."



If Manley had a chance for a do-over, he would probably jump on the opportunity in a heartbeat. But that’s not going to happen. Therefore, the standout distance runner has only one option.



Appreciate everything it took to get to this point.



"It would be immature of me to dwell on this single race considering I’ve had way too much to be thankful for," Manley said. "Additionally, I have bigger and better things to look forward to starting in less than a month at West Point, where I’ll be able to start with a clean slate and experience another fantastic four years in an entirely new environment."



Manley got a chance to iron out some kinks before he took the starting block for his 1,600 race. He joined fellow 2019 Hudson graduates Adam Beucler and Lucas Lay and rising senior Luke Good on the ninth-place 3,200 relay team that crossed the finish line in 7:52.86 the previous day.



Manley might be just scratching the surface when it comes to his full potential as a distance runner. However, he did leave quite a mark as a member of the Explorers.



Manley also was one of the top runners for the Hudson boys cross country team, which has won the last two Division I state titles after finishing as the state runner-up in 2016.



These accomplishments give him plenty of reasons to smile. As for his future, Manley may want to consider more advice from a certain Green Eggs and Ham author.



"You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so … get on your way!"



"To say the least, these past four years of long-distance running were more than I could’ve hoped for," Manley said. "They taught me so many attributes of my current character that I wouldn’t have today without it."



