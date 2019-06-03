Adam Beucler made an important appointment with his close friend during their stay in Columbus.



The recent Hudson graduate wanted to have a heart to heart with former classmate Evan Manley.



"Evan and I were talking in the hotel room," Beucler said. "We talked about this being the last time we raced together."



The inevitable end took place rather abruptly on Saturday. Beucler and Manley will never run for the same team again.



Nonetheless, it was quite a magical ride for the two gifted distance runners.



Beucler concluded his high school career at the Division I state track and field meet, which took place Friday and Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. The top eight relay teams and top eight athletes in each event earned a trip to the podium.



Beucler and Manley joined fellow 2019 graduate Lucas Lay and rising senior Luke Good on the 3,200-meter relay team that finished ninth with a time of 7 minutes, 52.86 seconds on Friday.



Beucler, who is planning to run for the track and field and cross country teams at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, ran the third leg. Manley, who is planning to compete in the same two sports at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, was the anchor.



"I handed him the baton one last time," Beucler said. "It has been hard to think about. We’ve talked the last couple of weeks about how much we’ve changed. It has been cool to reflect on those things."



While he certainly didn’t mind spending more time reminiscing with his friend, Beucler and his teammates were thrown an unexpected monkey wrench before Friday’s race.



Due to thunderstorms, the meet was delayed for nearly three hours.



"It was a little unfortunate," Beucler said. "Eating and preparation were really hard. We bounced back pretty well, though. I ended up getting my season-best split."



The talented Explorers’ quartet seemed to be oblivious about their untimely situation for much of the race.



"The race was very exciting," Hudson head coach Mark McConnell said. "The difference between us and third place was one second. Down the stretch, it was boom, boom, boom. They were only a second slower than their fastest time."



Beucler still had another chance to reach the podium. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out as well as he planned either.



Beucler finished 10th in the 3,200 with a time of 9:28.03 after placing fourth in the same race at the 2018 state meet.



"I had an incident with the heat," Beucler said. "It was a hard race for me. It was definitely a tough obstacle. It was a hard thing to get over. I was hoping to be top three."



At one point, Beucler was sitting pretty and poised to get a rather prestigious medal.



But his momentum took a nasty 180-degree turn late in the race.



"It was not Adam’s finest race of the year," McConnell said. "He was second a lot of the race and then he ran out of gas."



In the end, Beucler wasn’t too disheartened by his performance. Beucler and Manley made history as four-year members of Hudson’s track and field and cross country teams.



Manley finished seventh in the 1,600 at the 2018 state meet and the two talented runners led the Explorers to back-to-back state championships to close out their cross country careers.



With these two young men playing pivotal roles, Hudson’s harriers also were the 2016 state runners-up.



"Evan was the first to come over after I finished my race," Beucler said. "It was an emotional moment. We finished together on the last day.



"It’s tough because when you get to this level, you always want more. It’s still an honor to qualify for the state meet and see all of those phenomenal athletes. It was a super fun experience."



While one member of the Beucler family said goodbye to Hudson, another member said hello.



Beucler’s younger sister, Brenna, a rising junior on the girls team, concluded a stellar season with an eighth-place time of 5:03.21 in the 1,600 race Saturday.



"It’s really cool," Beucler said. "I was thinking about this being the last time I saw her run in person since I’ll be in South Carolina. I’m really happy for her."



Beucler made a promise to his younger sister that he plans to honor before he leaves the area.



"I’m going to pass on all I can to her," he said. "I’m going to give her everything I got."



Beucler certainly enjoyed every moment he spent competing for the Explorers. The fact that it’s all over hasn’t left him too cheerful.



In the long run, though, these memories will leave a lasting impact on him for the rest of his life.



"I just want to thank my teammates and Coach McConnell," Beucler said. "You can’t do anything alone. I had so much support from everyone. It’s sad. I said goodbye to a lot of people."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.