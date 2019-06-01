Five members of the Tallmadge boys and girls track and field teams concluded their seasons at the Division II state meet, which concluded Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Senior Lauren Moses, a two-time state qualifier, concluded a stellar career with a fourth-place height of 11 feet, 10 inches in the pole vault.



Freshman Riley Murphy ended a stellar season with a seventh-place leap of 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump. His teammate, senior Lucca Passarelli, finished 13th with a jump of 6 feet.



Junior Ravyn Edge, a two-time state qualifier, placed 11th in the 1,600 in 5:12.1 and Kenna Loveless settled for 17th place in the 3,200 (12:13.24).



The girls team finished in an eight-way tie for 41st place with five points. Cincinnati Indian Hill won the 70-team competition with 43 points.



The boys team finished in a tie for 67th place with 1.5 points. Shelby won the 76-team competition with 57 points.