Six members of the Hudson girls and boys track and field teams concluded their seasons at the Division I state meet, which concluded Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Junior Molly Stecker, a former indoor state champion, finished second in the high jump with a school-record tying leap of 5 feet, 8 inches.



Also reaching the podium was sophomore Brenna Beucler, who placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 3.21 seconds.



Senior Evan Manley concluded his career on the podium for the boys team. He finished eighth in the 1,600 in a clocking of 4:17.89.



Senior Adam Beucler settled for 10th place in the 3,200 with a time of 9:28.03 and senior Lucas Lay captured eighth in the 800 in 1:55.68.



Manley, Beucler and Lay joined junior Luke Good on the ninth-place 3,200 relay, which placed ninth (7:52.86) on Friday.



The girls team finished in a tie for 22nd place with nine points. Lakota East won the 68-team competition with 65 points.



The boys team finished in a nine-way tie for 69th place with one point. Pickerington Central easily won the 78-team competition with 87 points.