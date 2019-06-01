Three members of the Aurora track and field teams concluded their careers at the Division I state meet, which concluded Saturday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Senior Graham Aldredge concluded his career with a seventh-place time of 38.71 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.



Freshman Lauren Tincher placed 16th in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 8 inches and senior Corinne Henderson, a two-time state qualifier, finished 17th in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet.



The Greenmen scored two points to finish in a six-way tie for 63rd place. Pickerington Central easily won the 78-team competition with 87 points. Lakota East won the 68-team girls’ meet with 65 points.