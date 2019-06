Western Reserve Academy recently had its spring awards banquet.



Eight members of the boys track and field team received awards. Senior Keagan Le Roux was named the team’s Most Valuable Athlete.



Seniors William Downing and Matthew Bloom were named the most improved athletes and seniors Devinder Dhaliwal, Andrew Song, Jack Sovich and Steven Yang received the coaches awards.



Sheng "Tim" Chen received the Carl M. Basnet Award.