LOUISVILLE — The new, all-artificial surface baseball stadium at Louisville High School is know as "The Field of Dreams."



The dreams for both Walsh Jesuit and Massillon Jackson baseball were simple: Get back to the state tournament.



For the third time in five years, the two Northeast Ohio baseball heavyweights met in the Division I regional semifinals Friday. When the dust settled, it was the Warriors who were still dreaming of their first state final four appearance since 2010.



Walsh ace pitcher Nate Stahl pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Warriors to a 1-0 win over Jackson at Andy Aljancic Field Friday in a Division I Louisville regional semifinal game.



Walsh improved to 26-3 on the season and advanced to the regional final Saturday at 11 a.m. Jackson ended the season at 25-4.



Both coaches had huge praise for Stahl.



"He is absolutely a gamer," said Walsh coach Chris Kaczmar. "It seems the bigger the game is, the more that he enjoys it. He’s a better man than I am in that regard. He’s as cool as a cucumber."



"We just saw two elite pitchers go at it," said Jackson coach Bill Gamble. "They were able to get a run across and we weren’t. The bottom line is you can’t win if you can’t score."



Stahl (9-0) pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Because he had more than week between starts, Stahl — an Indiana recruit — took a meticulous approach to pitching vs. the Polar Bears.



"I know Jackson pretty well," Stahl said. "I had to take specific approach for each one of their hitters. I feel great, but I’m already ready for tomorrow’s game. We just have to focus on the regional final."



Stahl had to be on point because Jackson starting pitcher Yianni Skeriotis (10-1) was nearly as sharp. The Ohio State recruit also pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits with a hit batsman and two strikeouts. The Polar Bears committed one error in the game.



Walsh pushed across the game’s lone run in the top of the third inning. Catcher Stanley Kaczmar opened with an infield single, followed by a pair of two-strike singles from left fielder Bobby Perebzak and right fielder Nick Vaccaro to load the bass.



Second baseman Evan Swan then hit a seeing-eye RBI single through the hole at second base to make it 1-0.



With the bases still loaded and no out, Walsh had a chance to break it open, but third baseman Jake Armsey flew out to short center field. Stahl then hit what looked to be a sacrifice fly to left field to score Perebzak, but on appeal, the umpires ruled Perebzak left third base early and called him out.



Kaczmar said he wasn’t any more nervous than usual when Walsh only got one run home.



"My heart was thumping 150 beats a minute for the entire game today," Kaczmar said.



Stahl put down 11 straight Polar Bears from the second until the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, walks by shortstop Petey Taylor and catcher Trey Wright allowed Jackson to get runners on second and third base with two outs.



However, Stahl struck out left fielder Ben Hymes to end the threat.



Jackson had one last chance to tie the game when right fielder Jake Ryan walked with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Pinch hitter Jake Aleman pop out to Armsey in foul territory to end the game.



"We fought for 21 outs," Gamble said. "We had our chances, but we just couldn’t scratch a run across."



Kaczmar said his team’s season would be called a success, regardless of whether it ended Walsh’s nine-year state drought.



"Each team is very unique," Kaczmar said. This group is very, very special and has been all season. We can’t allow ourselves to decide our worth based on a game at 11 a.m. on June 1."