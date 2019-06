The Hudson boys 3,200-meter relay team concluded a stellar season at the Division I state track and field meet Friday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



The team of senior Lucas Lay, junior Luke Good and seniors Adam Beucler and Evan Manley finished with a ninth-place time of 7 minutes, 52.86 seconds.



The Explorers’ quartet just missed reaching the podium. The eighth-place team, Gahanna Lincoln, ran a time of 7:52.47.