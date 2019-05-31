The University Hospitals Community Award is given to a UH Sports Medicine partner team that demonstrates the strongest community involvement and classroom achievements.



UH Sports Medicine recently recognized the Hudson Baseball Association with the 2019 UH Community Award.



HBA has taken on different initiatives to give back to various communities each year. It has worked with the Akron City Police Department on an equipment drive, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the TC Open Charitable Foundation among others.



Most recently, HBA began the HBA Challenger Tournament with its 14-year-old team. Each player is paired with a special Olympian buddy and they practice and play in a tournament that serves a fundraiser for the Hudson Special Olympics.



The indoor baseball facility is turned into something similar to a big league clubhouse with lockers created for each of the players where the HBA players surprise them with new uniforms and gift baskets containing various donations.



The Hudson High School coaching staff leads the challenger team to victory over a collection of other 14-and-younger players as younger HBA athletes are assigned to a player to cheer them on with noise makers and other encouraging signs.



"This event has served as a wonderful reminder for our young athletes that when you give your time for a cause, you often receive much more in return," HBA President Chris Prado said.