Western Reserve Academy recently had its spring awards banquet.



Five members of the girls track and field team received awards. Senior Amy Zhou and junior Yi Tung "Christine" Chan were named the team’s co-Most Valuable Athletes.



Senior Micayla-Allene Brent was named the most improved athlete and senior Margaret Corl received the coaches spirit award.



Senior Jihyeon "JJ" Je received the Carl M. Basnet Award.