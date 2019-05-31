HUDSON — If you’re a member of the Tallmadge baseball team, the rules are ruthlessly simple.



"Our goal is always to win a state championship," 16-year Blue Devils head coach Kenny Linn said.



Considering Tallmadge’s impressive track record over the years, who would argue?



On Friday, the proud Blue Devils were downright poised to keep their lavish tradition going.



Unfortunately, it didn’t go particularly well.



Tallmadge’s season came to an end after losing to Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 in a Division II, Region 5 semifinal game at The Ballpark at Hudson.



With the loss, the Blue Devils, winners of two state championships since the new millennium began, finished 17-8. Tallmadge reached the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive year after winning a state title in 2017 and a regional championship last spring.



While Linn stands firm when it comes to his team’s lofty expectations, he was willing to bend a bit for his 2019 squad.



The Blue Devils lost 10 players from the previous year. As a result, they didn’t win the Suburban League American Conference title and saw many athletes get a taste of varsity baseball for the first time.



Considering those rather taxing circumstances, Linn could feel a little more at ease about his team’s premature setback.



"It is a heck of a year," he said. "I’ll never take away from the expectations of our program. It’s always to make deep runs.



"When you fall short of that … when you get into the Sweet Sixteen and beyond, you still had a heck of a year."



Tallmadge’s season ended against an opponent that has lacked a stellar baseball tradition for more than three decades.



The Bengals, who improved to 23-7, made their first regional appearance in 33 years.



Benedictine looked nothing like a team that resembled a deer in the headlights.



The Bengals got a strong performance from senior pitcher John Bufford, a big inning with the bats to take control of the game and some stellar defense.



Benedictine sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored four runs to take a 5-1 lead.



The Bengals stay disciplined at the plate by keeping their bats on their shoulders when pitches strayed away from the strike zone.



As a result, Tallmadge senior ace left-hander Sam Seeker struggled with his command.



Benedictine made Seeker work extra hard and when his pitches traveled toward the plate, the Bengals found the grass.



Run-scoring singles by third baseman Daniel Keenan and Bufford gave Benedictine a 3-1 lead and knocked Seeker out of the game. Seeker (6-2) threw 64 pitches and walked three batters.



It turns out Seeker had a legitimate reason for being a little off with his pitches.



"They hit some of his good pitches that he was successful with the last couple outings," Linn said. "Maybe he wasn’t quite as sharp. We found out that he was dealing with some pain in his elbow."



While they hit solid line drives, the Bengals didn’t blast the leather out of the baseball. Several of Benedictine’s eight hits landed not far in front of Tallmadge’s fielders.



"They were just good enough to foul off pitches or just get enough of it to beat us," Linn said. "That’s a good ball team over there."



Seeker gave the ball to senior Todd Bangston, who eventually allowed the crushing blow when senior first baseman Nick Demchuk ripped a two-run single to left to make it 5-1.



That was all Bufford needed.



The stocky right-hander discovered his rhythm quite nicely after a shaky first inning.



The Blue Devils had three of their six hits in the top of the first to score their only run. Senior catcher Richie Eyre smacked a run-scoring single to score junior third baseman Luke Thomas, who led off the game with a bloop double that landed just out of the reach of Nick Stauffer’s glove.



But Tallmadge’ momentum took a drastic turn when it had a baserunner thrown out at home later in the inning. The Blue Devils also had a baserunner tagged out after a successful steal of third in the fifth due to a slide that went a little too far off the base.



In the long run, though, Tallmadge did not make solid contact nearly enough times against Bufford, who held the Blue Devils to just two hits in 10 at bats with runners in scoring position.



"He had enough pitches that kept us off balance on balls we did hit hard," Linn said of Bufford. "He was good enough to keep us at one run. We had him in some situations early. With a possible big hit, we could have put even more pressure on him.



"He settled in, they made some plays and they came up with some big hits. They found the spots that were open in front of us. I think it was a little more their day than it was ours [Friday]."



Tallmadge certainly saw some gifted seniors move to the next chapter of their lives after last season. Five of those seniors signed with Division I college teams.



Nonetheless, tradition never graduates for a baseball team that calls Dave Young Field home.



Playing stellar, fundamental baseball is a necessity in ZIP code 44278. Anything less is unacceptable.



"When you get to the district title game, because of how many times this program has made it, it’s just kind of expected," Linn said. "Anything beyond that, these guys realize what they’ve done, especially the four-year players.



"The ability to go win a state championship and go back to the Final Four and turn around and get back here again with a bunch of young guys around here … I couldn’t say enough about our four seniors."



The Blue Devils didn’t have nearly as large of a graduating class this spring. At the same time, all four of Tallmadge’s seniors were vital ingredients to the team’s success.



Linn said goodbye to Seeker and Eyre, who were both three-year starters both on the field and at the plate, Reifsnyder, a three-year starter who played a pivotal role in the batting order this year, and Bangston, a first-year varsity starter who emerged as the team’s No. 2 pitcher in 2019.



"I think they made a name for themselves they can always be proud of," Linn said of the seniors. "They got a state championship, they got a Final Four appearance and now they have a regional appearance in a year which everyone wrote them off except for them and us."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.