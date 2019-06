Graham Aldredge will continue his stellar track and field career for one more day.



The Aurora senior qualified for the finals in the 300-meter hurdles at the Division I state meet Friday at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Aldredge ran a time of 38.39 seconds to finish in a tie for sixth place in the preliminary race. The top nine hurdlers advance to the finals, which are scheduled to take place Saturday at 5:50 p.m.