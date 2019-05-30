Aimee Grimm had three chances to make the cut for the state track and field meet.



The Stow-Munroe Falls junior standout made good on one of those opportunities, competing at the rugged Austintown Fitch Division I Regional Championships May 22 and 24.



Grimm advanced to the 45th annual State Division I state meet for girls track and field at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the Ohio State University May 31 and June 1.



Grimm was a hopeful to reach states in both hurdle races, but had to get past a deep cast of hurdlers at Falcon Stadium.



Head coach Aaron Morris had high hopes for his regional qualifiers to break through to secure a berth or two.



Grimm had a sensational race in the 300-meter hurdles with a season best time of 44.99 seconds. She ran second and the only athlete to beat her was Solon’s Ada Ngozi, who crossed in 44.27 ticks.



In the 100-meter hurdles, Grimm ran seventh in 15.98 seconds. In the preliminary heat, Grimm was clocked at 15.76 seconds.



Freshman Kendra Cassiday competed at the Fitch regional in two events. Cassiday was 11th in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5 minutes, 28.05 seconds and ran 14th in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:23.68.



The Lady Bulldogs’ 1,600-meter relay competed at regionals and posted a time of 4:13.39 with Cassiday, Grimm, senior Tatum Bradley, and sophomore anchor runner Paige Neely.



Stow’s promising underclassmen, Grimm included, earned valuable experience at the regional meet at Falcon Stadium.