A staunch senior class led the Stow-Munroe Falls boys track and field squad at the regional meet, as the Bulldogs qualified in four events for the coveted state meet.



Stow finished eighth overall with 26 points in the team standings at the challenging Austintown Fitch Division I Regional meet May 22 and 24.



The Bulldog qualifiers advanced to the 112th annual State Division I state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the Ohio State University May 31 and June 1.



Head coach JK Leseure has had Bulldog several athletes peak at the right time late this spring.



Continuing a red-hot postseason, senior Jason Anzaldi was a regional runner-up in the 800-meter race with a blazing-fast clocking of 1:55.76.



Only Wooster’s Lane Wilson had a faster time than Anzaldi. Wilson’s time was 1:55.62 as he just nipped the Bulldog standout.



Qualifying for states in two events was talented senior thrower Adrian Woliver.



Woliver was a regional runner-up in the shot put as he had a toss of 56-feet, 1.75 inches.



Going up against some impressive throwers, Woliver was second to Mansfield Madison’s Nolan Landis, who also won the discus toss. Landis won the shot-put with a heave of 61-feet-0.5.



In the discus, Woliver finished fourth with a toss of 153-feet-8 at Falcon Stadium.



Senior sprinter Kyle Sommer qualified for the state meet by placing fourth in a loaded 400-meter dash field with a time of 49.85 seconds.



The Bulldogs’ 3,200-meter relay competed at the Fitch regional and posted a time of 8:33.90.



Comprising the relay were junior Matthew Duffy, sophomore Seth Macura, senior Patrick Bunnell, and Anzaldi.