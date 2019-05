The Hudson United 2010 age 9-and-younger girls soccer team won the Westlake Invitational Tournament during Memorial Day weekend.



Team members are Rylie Uppercue, Hadley Bennett, Juliana Wood, Gwyneth Katz, Annabelle Thompson, MacKenzie Bezdek, Amelia Owens, Keira Lake, Amelia Botros, Sydney Pallo and Katie Thompson.



The coaches are Mark Bezdek, Corey Barnes and Gabriel Botros.