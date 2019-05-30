Four players from Cuyahoga Falls area made the cut Thursday when the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2019 All-Ohio squad.



On the Division I team, Walsh Jesuit landed a pair of players on the second team in senior pitcher Nate Stahl and sophomore infielder Jake Armsey. Stahl, who has committed to play baseball at Indiana University, has served as Walsh’s No. 1 pitcher, while Armsey has started at third base during the Warriors’ postseason run.



On the Division II team Woodridge junior outfielder Andrew Mekeal was named second-team All-Ohio, while Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy pitcher was named honorable mention All-Ohio.