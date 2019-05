Nordonia High School alumnus and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will host his Elite Football Skills Camp June 7 at Boliantz Stadium at Nordonia High School.



Camp is open to students entering grades two through eight will run from 6 to 10 p.m. June 7. Camp is free, but registration is requireed at MTKYN.com. T-shirts and camp awards will be provided.



Visit MTKYN.com for more information.