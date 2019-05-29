Tallmadge High School is scheduled to offer its Boys Baseball Summer Camp 2019 June 11-13 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at Mac Burleson Fields (111 West Avenue behind Delanie’s).



Campers should arrive approximately 15 minutes before the start of camp June 11 and 10 minutes before camp each day thereafter.



Campers should come prepared with cleats or gym shoes, water, baseball pants, hat and a T-shirt.



The cost is $55 per camper. Make checks payable to head coach Kenny Linn .Each session will include age-appropriate instruction on the fundamental skills of the game.



Instruction will be given by the Tallmadge coaching staff and varsity/junior varsity players.



All campers receive a chance to compete for prizes.