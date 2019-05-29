The Hudson softball team recently had its awards banquet.



Sophomore pitcher/first baseman Madison Roukey was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.



Senior third baseman Cami Madar was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year and freshman catcher Katie Carrillo was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.



Junior left fielder Macy Peck was named the most improved player and freshman outfielder Hannah McCray received the coaches’ award.



Madar and junior second baseman Sadie Mrakuzic were the team’s two captains.



The junior varsity team’s awards are as follows.



Offensive Player of the Year: Rachel Lanham



Defensive Player of the Year: Ireland Strubbe



Most improved: Alyse Stelmarski



Spirit of the Game: Juliette Lamb