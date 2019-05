The Aurora girls track and field team recently had its awards banquet.



Senior Julia Brezovec was named the team’s Most Valuable Performer.



Other awards are as follows.



Outstanding track and field athlete (distance): Katy Fellenstein



Outstanding track and field athlete (field events): Leah Angelo



Outstanding track and field athlete (field events): Corinne Henderson



Greenman of the Year: Liz Keller and Madeline Schmitt



Newcomer of the Year: Lauren Tincher



Fourth-year letters: Angelo, Fellenstein, Henderson, Keller and Schmitt



Third-year letters: Brezovec, Skylar Joslyn, Jane Puzder, Kate Walton and Karsen Zabell



Second-year letters: Kylie Palian, Emma Hesse, Victoria Blechschmid and Celeste Conley,