The Aurora boys track and field team recently had its awards banquet.
Senior Graham Aldredge was named the team’s Most Valuable Performer. He is the school record holder in the 300-meter hurdles and also is a Division I district champion and state qualifier in that event.
Other awards are as follows.
Newcomer of the Year: Matt Singleton
Most Improved: Noah Harrison
Coaches: Jacob French
Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (field events): Donovan Crawford
Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (sprinting events): Jordan DeMicco
Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (distance): Robbie Taylor
Fourth-year letters: Taylor, Michael Kaplan, Kyle Ruehr
Third-year letters: Aldredge and French
Second-year letters: DeMicco, Harrison, Hunter Cook, Javonte Douglas, Dominic Felice, Patrick Murray, Rakin Rahman and Rohan Shaik