The Aurora boys track and field team recently had its awards banquet.



Senior Graham Aldredge was named the team’s Most Valuable Performer. He is the school record holder in the 300-meter hurdles and also is a Division I district champion and state qualifier in that event.



Other awards are as follows.



Newcomer of the Year: Matt Singleton



Most Improved: Noah Harrison



Coaches: Jacob French



Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (field events): Donovan Crawford



Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (sprinting events): Jordan DeMicco



Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (distance): Robbie Taylor



Fourth-year letters: Taylor, Michael Kaplan, Kyle Ruehr



Third-year letters: Aldredge and French



Second-year letters: DeMicco, Harrison, Hunter Cook, Javonte Douglas, Dominic Felice, Patrick Murray, Rakin Rahman and Rohan Shaik