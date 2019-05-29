Wednesday

May 29, 2019 at 6:12 PM May 29, 2019 at 7:12 PM


The Aurora boys track and field team recently had its awards banquet.

Senior Graham Aldredge was named the team’s Most Valuable Performer. He is the school record holder in the 300-meter hurdles and also is a Division I district champion and state qualifier in that event.

Other awards are as follows.

Newcomer of the Year: Matt Singleton

Most Improved: Noah Harrison

Coaches: Jacob French

Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (field events): Donovan Crawford

Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (sprinting events): Jordan DeMicco

Outstanding Track and Field Athlete (distance): Robbie Taylor

Fourth-year letters: Taylor, Michael Kaplan, Kyle Ruehr

Third-year letters: Aldredge and French

Second-year letters: DeMicco, Harrison, Hunter Cook, Javonte Douglas, Dominic Felice, Patrick Murray, Rakin Rahman and Rohan Shaik