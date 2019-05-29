The year was 1994. Bill Clinton was president.



Major League Baseball was two months away from an ugly strike that abruptly cancelled its season.



The Cuyahoga Falls track girls and field team had its last state qualifier on the track that year, as well.



That drought is now over.



Four sprinters, including one who also specializes in middle distance, will be heading to Columbus after their performances at the Division I, Region I meet, which concluded last Friday at Austintown-Fitch High School’s Falcon Stadium.



The Division I state competition is scheduled to take place May 31 and June 1 at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



Thirteenth-year Black Tigers head coach Dan Scourfield has seen pole vaulters Nicole Rozsa and Nicole Waibel placed at the state meet. Lauren Noe also reached Columbus earlier in the millennium.



Last year, Scourfield guided long jumper Jacquelyn Shields to the state competition.



However, the veteran coach has never had a state-caliber performer who could excel on the track.



Until now.



"The girls were excited," Scourfield said. "This is the first time we ever had this many athletes in track."



He’s not exaggerating.



Falls’ last state track qualifier was Shannon Burtrand, who finished sixth in the 400-meter race in 1994.



This may be the start of a new and fabulous era for Black Tiger sprinters.



That’s because three of Falls’ state qualifiers are underclassmen. The lone upperclassman should be back in the mix next year, too.



The 800 relay team of sophomores Jenai Blake, Grace Lowe and Emma Brustoski and junior Aiamyia Dudley finished fourth with a time of 1 minute, 43.8 seconds. Dudley also placed fourth in the 800 with a school-record 2:14.85.



The top four athletes in each event and top four relays advanced to the state meet. The 800 relay team is scheduled to run May 31 at 5:45 p.m. and Dudley is set to run the 800 June 1 at 6:05 p.m.



The 800 relay needed some last-minute magic from its junior to clinch a spot.



"Aiamyia ran down [Massillon] Perry and Mentor to get fourth," Scourfield said. "When she took the stick, I was thinking, ‘That’s too much ground to make up.’ She ran a tremendous anchor.



"In the last 100 meters, I was thinking, ‘There’s a chance.’ She kept closing ground and caught her [Perry’s Taylor Anthony] at the tape."



Although Dudley had to turn up the jets, Scourfield was pleased with all four legs of the relay, which set a school record for the fourth time in the last three weeks.



"Grace ran a really good leadoff," Scourfield said. "Jenai held her ground and Emma always, always runs well on a relay."



When Scourfield first put the four speedy young ladies together earlier in the spring, he knew had something special.



"They have been a pretty good relay," Scourfield said. "They have consistently brought their times down. They had to get faster and I knew they would. They have been showing consistent improvement since the beginning of the league meet."



Dudley, who reached the 2018 Division II state meet as a member of the Indian Creek (Wintersville) track and field team, decided to let it rip once the 800 race started.



The aggressive move paid off beautifully.



"Amiayia went out faster than she did all year," Scourfield said. "She’s the only one who ran with [Solon’s] Olivia Howell. That put a lot of pressure on the rest of the field."



Dudley’s pursuit of Howell didn’t surprise the rest of the runners. Dudley has been on many opposing coaches and middle distance runners’ radar for quite some time.



"I don’t think it was a situation where Amiayia was an unknown quantity," Scourfield said. "It wasn’t a case where they were thinking, ‘She’s going to burn out; don’t worry about her.’"



A couple of other runners eventually caught Dudley, but the Black Tiger standout’s mission accomplished her mission.



"She looked really doing it," Scourfield said. "She broke her own school record. That was Stuart [assistant coach Stuart Davis] and Amiayia’s plan. Go out and make the other girls come get me."



Falls nearly had another relay team advance.



The 1,600 team of Lowe, Blake, Brustoski and Dudley placed fifth in a school-record 3:59.9.



"We were sitting in pretty good shape to get one of the at-large berths," Scourfield said. "The Cincinnati region’s fifth- and sixth-place relays were faster."



Also placing for Falls was Lowe, who finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4 ¾ inches. Lowe completed a stellar season in the long jump, which included setting a school record at the district competition the previous week.



The 400 relay team of Blake, Brustoski, junior Katlyn Long and Lowe captured 12th (50.87).



The four gifted Black Tigers will get their chance to shine on the grandest stage of all.



Don’t expect them to have any butterflies. These four young women apparently don’t have a fearful bone in their bodies.



"They are quietly focused," Scourfield said. "They’re a pretty loose bunch anyway. I think the 4x2 [800 relay] loosened them up. I never saw a hint of them being afraid of the moment."



Scourfield wants his quartet to enjoy the experience. At the same time, he is encouraging his girls to seize the day, or perhaps days, as well.



"The message has been ‘Let’s have fun,’" Scourfield said. "Enjoy the fact that we’re there and go after something. They believe they can get it done. They believe they can get on the podium."



Falls also had one male represent the black and gold colors in Austintown.



Junior Jack Wilcoxson, a 2017 state qualifier for the Black Tigers cross country team, saw his stellar season end with a ninth-place clocking of 4:28.56 in the 1,600.



Wilcoxson’s chances of advancing were severely hindered when he was tripped on the first lap and then found himself boxed in during the second lap.



"Jack ended an incredible junior season," Falls’ first-year head coach Robert Hoon said. "Although the race did not develop the best for Jack, he ran a strong race and was on pace for the school record for the first 1,200 meters.



"Jack overcame a serious injury in the offseason and battled back through rest, rehab and a structured workout routine. I have no doubt he will be better than ever next season. He's an incredible athlete and an even better person."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.