Snagging a state meet berth in five different events, the Woodridge boys track and field team fared well at a rugged regional meet.



Woodridge finished fifth overall at the Austintown Fitch Division II Regional Championships May 23 and May 25.



"The team has qualified to the state meet in five events and finished fifth in the team standings at the regional meet," said head coach Scott Mercer.



In all, seven different Bulldog athletes competed at the state meet.



Bulldog athletes were set to compete at the 112th annual Division II state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the Ohio State University May 31 and June 1.



Winning the regional team crown was Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, which edged Salem 57-54 while Youngstown East was third (44 points), followed by Orange (40), Woodridge (38) and Coventry (36).



"Zayd Elkurd, Micah Blair, Brayden Whited and Ryan Kiley started off the regional meet with a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay," said Mercer.



"This is the 11th time in school history that the Bulldogs have qualified the 3,200-meter relay to the state meet," added the coach.



The Bulldogs’ relay crossed in 8 minutes, 8.57 seconds to edge Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8:09.12), Salem (8:09.95), and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8:10.51).



Kiley and Whited are seniors on the relay while Blair is a junior and Elkurd is a sophomore.



"Richard Fisher III threw a lifetime best of 47 feet, 11 inches to earn fourth place and move on to compete at the state meet," said the coach of his junior standout thrower.



"Ryan Champa earned his spot at the state meet with his fourth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run," said a thrilled Mercer.



With a superb clocking of 10:05.72, Champa placed fourth in the 3,200-meter race.



"Marvin Montgomery finished fifth in the 400-meter dash and his time earned him an at-large spot at the state meet," pointed out Mercer.



A junior, Montgomery registered a clocking of 50.44 seconds in the regional finals of the 400-meter race.



"Brayden (Whited) also earned an at-large spot at the state meet with his fifth-place effort in the 800-meter race," said Mercer.



A time of 1:59.09 at Falcon Stadium enabled Whited to qualify for state with an at-large bid in the open 800 meters.



Blair just missed a qualifying berth in the 1,600-meter race as he finished fifth with a clocking of 4:31.11. Elkurd ran 12th in 4:51.13.



In addition, Blair was sixth in the 3,200-meter race in 10:30.90 for Woodridge.



The Bulldogs’ 1,600-meter relay of sophomore Caden Hibbs, junior Carson Lehrer, Montgomery and Kiley placed seventh at regionals in 3:33.19.



Kiley ran in the 800-meter race while junior Josh Mally also competed in the 110-meter high hurdles at Fitch.



Junior Reece Mercer and Mally also reached 11 feet in the regional pole vault competition.